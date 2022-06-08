Becton Dickinson, CerTest Biotec Collaborate on Monkeypox MDx

NEW YORK – Becton Dickinson and CerTest Biotec will collaborate to develop an RT-PCR-based diagnostic test for monkeypox to run on the BD Max System, they announced on Wednesday.

The partners will use the BD Max open system reagent suite to validate the CerTest Viasure Monkeypox CE-IVD-marked molecular test on the BD Max, a fully integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR, providing results from up to 24 samples in less than three hours.

The Monkeypox PCR Detection Kit for the BD Max System will be offered in a lyophilized format and will come in a tube that snaps into the BD Max ExK TNA extraction strip supplied by BD.

The company offers a menu of tests on the system for respiratory, sexually transmitted, gastrointestinal, and healthcare associated infections, as well as women's health diagnostics.

BD also offers a suite of open system reagents for the BD Max that allows labs to automate and streamline their laboratory developed tests, and BD can partner with customers to develop complementary assays on the system, the firm said in a statement.

"Enabling labs to rapidly respond to unexpected challenges is the kind of evolving health care situations for which the BD Max open system reagent suite is designed," said Nikos Pavlidis, VP of molecular diagnostics at BD.

Zaragoza, Spain-based CerTest has previously developed other assays for the BD Max, including for SARS-CoV-2 detection and variant monitoring, and a combination COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus test.