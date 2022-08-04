Logo

Applied DNA Prices $12M Public Stock, Warrant Offering

Aug 04, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Applied DNA Sciences on Thursday priced a planned $12 million public offering of stock and warrants.

Through the offering, the Stony Brook, New York-based company will offer 3 million shares of its common stock, along with Series A and B warrants to purchase up to 6 million shares of common stock, at $4 per share and associated warrants. Both classes of warrants will be immediately exercisable at $4 apiece.

The offering is expected to close on or around August 8.

Applied DNA, which earlier this year closed a roughly $4.2 million registered direct stock offering, said it will use the proceeds of the public offering to further the development of its therapeutic DNA production and molecular diagnostic testing services, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The Scan

Phage Cocktail Holds Promise for IBD

Researchers uncovered a combination phage therapy that targets Klebsiella pneumonia strains among individuals experiencing inflammatory bowel disease flare ups, as they report in Cell.

Using Gut Bacteria for Drug Delivery

Researchers report in Cell that gut bacteria can be engineered to deliver disease treatments in mice.

RNA Editing Linked to Genetic Risk of Common Inflammatory Diseases

A new study appearing in Nature suggests that RNA editing is a key mechanism behind the genetic risk of many immune-related diseases.

Penn State Team Proposes At-Home Nucleic Acid-Based SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device

Investigators describe in ACS Sensors a mobile device that uses RT-LAMP to do SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid testing on saliva samples collected at home.