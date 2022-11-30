Logo

AnPac Bio Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Nov 30, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Chinese cancer diagnostics firm AnPac Bio-Medical Science said on Wednesday that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum $1 per share bid requirement.

Earlier this year, AnPac Bio said that it had received notice from the Nasdaq that the exchange planned to delist the company's stock due to its failure to meet the minimum bid requirement. Around that time, the firm inked an investment agreement to raise roughly $3.7 million.

AnPac Bio said that it will continue to be monitored for compliance by the Nasdaq until mid-2023 pursuant to a Nasdaq decision in June that the company had regained compliance with other listing requirements. If AnPac Bio is found to be out of compliance during this period, its shares will again face delisting.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Business News
Nasdaq
Asia/Oceania
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Unique Germline Variants Found Among Black Prostate Cancer Patients

Through an exome sequencing study appearing in JCO Precision Oncology, researchers have found unique pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants within a cohort of Black prostate cancer patients.

Analysis of Endogenous Parvoviral Elements Found Within Animal Genomes

Researchers at PLOS Biology have examined the coevolution of endogenous parvoviral elements and animal genomes to gain insight into using the viruses as gene therapy vectors.

Saliva Testing Can Reveal Mosaic CNVs Important in Intellectual Disability

An Australian team has compared the yield of chromosomal microarray testing of both blood and saliva samples for syndromic intellectual disability in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Octopus Brain Complexity Linked to MicroRNA Expansions

Investigators saw microRNA gene expansions coinciding with complex brains when they analyzed certain cephalopod transcriptomes, as they report in Science Advances.