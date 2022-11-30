AnPac Bio Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK — Chinese cancer diagnostics firm AnPac Bio-Medical Science said on Wednesday that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum $1 per share bid requirement.

Earlier this year, AnPac Bio said that it had received notice from the Nasdaq that the exchange planned to delist the company's stock due to its failure to meet the minimum bid requirement. Around that time, the firm inked an investment agreement to raise roughly $3.7 million.

AnPac Bio said that it will continue to be monitored for compliance by the Nasdaq until mid-2023 pursuant to a Nasdaq decision in June that the company had regained compliance with other listing requirements. If AnPac Bio is found to be out of compliance during this period, its shares will again face delisting.