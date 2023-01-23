Logo

AnPac Bio Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Jan 23, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Cancer diagnostics firm AnPac Bio-Medical Science said Friday that it had received a letter from the Nasdaq notifying the firm that it faces delisting from the exchange.

China-based AnPac said it will appeal to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel over the determination that the firm failed to meet a listed securities requirement — the so-called "equity rule" — of maintaining a minimum $2.5 million stockholders' equity. The request for a hearing before the panel stays any delisting or suspension from the exchange, the firm said.

"At the hearing, the company intends to present a plan to achieve and sustain compliance with the equity rule and all applicable requirements for continued listing and to request an extension of time within which to complete its compliance plan," the firm said.

AnPac said in November that it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum $1 per share bid requirement after receiving a delisting notice in September. In December, the firm also announced it would sell $5 million of shares and warrants to nine investors.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Business News
North America
Asia/Oceania
Nasdaq
stock delisting
Breaking News
The Scan

Australian Black Swan Genome Highlights Bird's Avian Flu Risk

The Australian black swan genome backs up the notion that the bird may be particularly vulnerable to a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus detected on other continents, a Genome Biology study finds.

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Survival Found Following Targeted Treatments Matched to Genomic Alterations

Researchers in NPJ Genomic Medicine see enhanced clinical benefit rates, progression-free survival, and overall survival in patients receiving first- or second-line targeted treatment.

Rectal Cancer Transcriptomes Provide Treatment Response, Survival Clues

With RNA sequencing on nearly 300 pretreatment biopsy samples, researchers in JAMA Network Open find cytotoxic lymphocyte scores are linked to neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy response and survival.

Interbreeding With Domesticated Chickens Affecting Wild Red Junglefowl Genetics

An analysis in PLOS Genetics of red junglefowl genomes finds that these wild birds have an increasing amount of DNA originating from their domestic chicken counterparts.