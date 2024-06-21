Angle Raises $630K in Open Offer of Shares

NEW YORK – Circulating tumor cell tech firm Angle said Friday that pursuant to its open offer announced on June 5, it has raised gross proceeds of £500,000 ($631,658), which will be used to strengthen its balance sheet.

The firm said it received valid applications for a total of 3,561,121 open offer shares from qualifying shareholders. It has applied for the shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM, which it expects to take place on June 24.

Following this admission, Angle will have a total of 322,641,668 ordinary shares in issue.

Angle added that, in aggregate, it has raised $11.8 million in gross proceeds pursuant to its placing, subscription, and open offer.

Angle's technology comprises a platform for the isolation of circulating tumor cells, which can then be analyzed with various molecular and other downstream approaches.

It has recently announced partnerships with AstraZeneca for measuring AR status in prostate cancer and with BioView for breast cancer HER2 assessment.