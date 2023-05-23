AmplifiDx Gets $1.4M NIH RADx Grant for Point-of-Care Molecular Testing Instrument

NEW YORK – AmplifiDx said Monday that it has been awarded $1.4 million in funding through the National Institutes of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) program to support development of its point-of-care molecular testing instrument.

The Massachusetts-based firm said the money will support development of its AmplifiDx DX-1000 instrument and its RespiFast Assay, a nasal swab-based nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) for COVID-19, influenza A and B, and RSV. It said the NAAT platform delivers results within a doctor's office visit and delivers high sensitivity comparable to laboratory PCR results.

According to a research project abstract in the National Institutes of Health grant database, the AmplifiDx platform can deliver results for a COVID-19 test within 30 minutes. The firm has also received about $700,000 in NIH funding toward development of an assay for point-of-care diagnosis of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae and another for high-risk human papillomavirus, according to the grant database.

AmplifiDx CEO Nancy Schoenbrunner said in a statement the company developed its foundational technology for use in COVID-19 testing under a previous RADx Tech contract and the NIH provided guidance and support that were key to the company's achievements.

"We believe through this continued partnership and with our innovative and accessible testing solutions, we'll make a difference in people's lives for years to come," she said.