Alpenglow Biosciences, Mayo Clinic Partner on Spatial Biology Applications

NEW YORK – Alpenglow Biosciences announced on Wednesday a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to apply its 3D spatial biology platform to advancing clinical diagnostics and drug development.

The Seattle-based biotechnology company, formerly called Lightspeed Microscopy, has developed an imaging and analysis platform that combines novel chemistry, patented open-top light-sheet microscopy, and cloud-based artificial intelligence data analysis to nondestructively image tissues in 3D at subcellular resolution.

Alpenglow will integrate this platform with multiomics approaches including multiplex immunofluorescence and single-cell sequencing in an effort to predict therapy response and patient prognosis using Mayo Clinic's biospecimen repositories.

Mayo Clinic researchers plan to present an abstract at next week's American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting highlighting how the platform has been used to analyze human lung cancer samples from immunotherapy-treated patients and correlate 3D spatial data with treatment response.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in Alpenglow's platform and will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission of patient care, education, and research. Details of the financial interest were not disclosed.

"The future of pathology is digital and 3D, and we are excited to collaborate with Alpenglow to benefit researchers, external partners, and ultimately, patients," Bobbi Pritt, chair of Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, said in a statement.