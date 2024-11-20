Agilent Technologies, Tagomics Sign Comarketing Agreement for Genomic Profiling, Epigenetic Analysis

NEW YORK – UK biomarker discovery and diagnostics firm Tagomics on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic comarketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to offer their respective genomic profiling and epigenetic profiling technologies through Tagomics' service lab in the UK.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cambridge-based Tagomics said the deal involves the integration of its Interlace epigenetic profiling platform and Santa Clara, California-based Agilent's SureSelect library preparation and target enrichment products and cancer panels. Tagomics will offer a single workflow combining these technologies to select customers through a technology access program.

"We're pleased to be working with Agilent Technologies to bring select customers the combined capabilities of our respective platforms, unified in Tagomics' Interlace multiomic workflow," Tagomics CEO Jack Kennefick said in a statement. "Through this collaboration, we look forward to empowering customers with deeper biological insights and accelerating the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions."

Tagomics' Interlace platform enriches unmethylated DNA and integrates whole-genome or targeted sequencing with bioinformatics and machine-learning software for the analysis of epigenetic, genetic, and fragmentomic features.