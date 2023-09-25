Logo

Adela Closes $48M Financing to Develop Cancer Monitoring, Early Detection Test

Sep 25, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Cancer blood testing company Adela said Monday that it has closed a $48 million financing, with participation from existing investors F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and RA Capital Management, as well as new investor Labcorp, bringing the firm's total capital raised to date to $108 million.

The company also announced that Lisa Alderson will be taking over as CEO, succeeding Scott Bratman, who will continue to serve as president and a member of Adela's board of directors. Alderson previously cofounded and served as CEO of Genome Medical and has also held executive posts at Invitae.

Adela said that it will use the proceeds of the financing to advance its first product for cancer monitoring, a tissue-agnostic minimal residual disease assay based on a genome-wide methylome enrichment platform developed by Adela CSO Daniel De Carvalho at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in collaboration with researchers at Sinai Health System. The firm will also use the proceeds to continue developing a multi-cancer early detection product using the same approach.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy
Business News
North America
Laboratory Corporation of America
methylation
financing
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.