Adaptive Biotechnologies Inks Partnership to Integrate MRD Assay With Epic’s EMR System

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies said on Tuesday that it has foraged a partnership with Epic Systems to integrate the ClonoSeq assay into Epic’s electronic medical record (EMR) system.

The integration will allow providers using the Epic system to order ClonoSeq, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD), from Adaptive and review results in the same way as they would with tests directly carried out at the site of care. The collaboration with Epic will commence immediately, with ClonoSeq integration expected to go live in 2023, the company said.

Building on this partnership, Seattle-based Adaptive said it will continue to pursue integration opportunities with other EMR vendors, particularly those with leading positions in community oncology. Meanwhile, the company will continue to enable ClonoSeq ordering and reporting through its secure online portal and via its partnership with Labcorp.

"EMR integration is clearly the path forward to expanding access and increasing ease of use for advanced oncology tests like ClonoSeq," said Nitin Sood, Adaptive’s chief commercial officer for MRD business. "MRD is most powerful when monitored serially over time, and Epic integration will enable providers to efficiently leverage ClonoSeq MRD results at multiple points in the patient care continuum."