Logo

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inks Partnership to Integrate MRD Assay With Epic’s EMR System

Oct 11, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies said on Tuesday that it has foraged a partnership with Epic Systems to integrate the ClonoSeq assay into Epic’s electronic medical record (EMR) system.

The integration will allow providers using the Epic system to order ClonoSeq, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD), from Adaptive and review results in the same way as they would with tests directly carried out at the site of care. The collaboration with Epic will commence immediately, with ClonoSeq integration expected to go live in 2023, the company said.

Building on this partnership, Seattle-based Adaptive said it will continue to pursue integration opportunities with other EMR vendors, particularly those with leading positions in community oncology. Meanwhile, the company will continue to enable ClonoSeq ordering and reporting through its secure online portal and via its partnership with Labcorp.

"EMR integration is clearly the path forward to expanding access and increasing ease of use for advanced oncology tests like ClonoSeq," said Nitin Sood, Adaptive’s chief commercial officer for MRD business. "MRD is most powerful when monitored serially over time, and Epic integration will enable providers to efficiently leverage ClonoSeq MRD results at multiple points in the patient care continuum." 

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Sequencing
Business News
Cancer
Adaptive Biotechnologies
North America
Clinical Sequencing
Immunoassays
sequencing-based diagnostics
Epic Systems
Breaking News
The Scan

New Database Combines Data on Microbes, Their Metabolites, and Their Effects

An international team of researchers has created the Human Microbial Metabolome Database, which they describe in Nucleic Acids Research.

Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Investigators report a diagnostic yield exceeding 60 percent when they used exome sequencing to test infants with treatment-resistant epilepsy, as they write in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Polygenic Risk Score Feedback Provides Reporting Insights

Researchers turn in Genome Research to semi-structured interviews and survey data to explore patients' and healthcare providers' understanding and views of polygenic risk score clinical reports.

Coronavirus RNA, Host Protein Interactions Collected in CovInter Database

After systematically collecting coronavirus RNA and host protein interactions reported in the literature, researchers considered in Nucleic Acids Research the host functions affected by these contacts.