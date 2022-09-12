Logo

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inks Financing Deal Worth up to $250M

Sep 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Adaptive Biotechnologies on Monday said that it has signed a nondilutive financing agreement with investment firm OrbiMed that will give it access to as much as $250 million in exchange for a portion of its revenues.

Under the terms of the deal, Adaptive will receive $125 million, with an option to take another $75 million, for general corporate purposes. Adaptive may also access a third tranche of $50 million to support merger and acquisition activities.

In exchange, OrbiMed will receive 5 percent of Adaptive's GAAP revenues, with that figure increasing to 8 percent and then 10 percent if the second and third tranches are drawn, respectively.

Additional terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

"We are excited to work with OrbiMed on this creative royalty structure to continue unlocking the full potential of our immune medicine platform," Adaptive Cofounder and CEO Chad Robins said in a statement. "The agreement will extend our cash runway while providing flexibility to invest in growth initiatives in both our [minimal residual disease] and immune medicine business areas."

Last month, Adaptive said that it is curbing the commercialization of its T-Detect franchise — withdrawing a recently launched Lyme disease test and halting the planned rollout of an inflammatory bowel disease test — amid a change in reimbursement strategy.

The Seattle-based company reported ending the second quarter with $76.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $307.3 million in short-term marketable securities.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
private financing
Adaptive Biotechnologies
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Bladder Cancer Study Points to Strategy For Enhancing Immunotherapy Response in Tumor Subset

Researchers propose a strategy in Cancer Cell for enhancing response to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint blockade by targeting an additional checkpoint involving NKG2A.

Frequent Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Testing Predicted to Improve Early Treatment Benefits in High-Risk Individuals

In Nature Communications, investigators compare different rapid testing intervals to quantify potential testing benefits in high-risk individuals expected to benefit from early antiviral treatment.

Study Explores Causal Ties Between Pregnancy Outcomes, Genetic Risk of Insomnia

Using Mendelian randomization, researchers in PLOS Medicine found support for potential causal relationships between insomnia, health during pregnancy, and perinatal outcomes.

Study Highlights Benefits of Rapid Exome Sequencing in Neonate Clinical Care

In npj Genomic Medicine, a team examines the implementation of rapid exome sequencing in the NICU as part of routine care.