Adaptive Biotechnologies, BeiGene Partner for Lymphoid Malignancy Drug Development

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies said on Tuesday that it has inked a multiyear collaboration agreement with BeiGene to support the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic malignancies.

Under the partnership, Adaptive’s next-generation sequencing-based ClonoSeq assay will be used to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) across BeiGene’s pipeline of treatments for patients with lymphoid malignancies.

The MRD status may then be used as an endpoint in certain clinical trials to assess the depth and duration of response to BeiGene’s investigational medicines, according to the company.

Adaptive said it will receive an upfront payment of undisclosed size and will be eligible to receive future milestone payments upon achievement of specific regulatory milestones in certain geographies.

Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.