AccuStem, University Hospitals Partner to Establish Clinical Utility of Cancer Recurrence Test

NEW YORK – AccuStem Sciences announced on Tuesday that it entered a clinical collaboration with Cleveland's University Hospitals to build data supporting further clinical validation of the StemPrintER test for predicting cancer recurrence.

Although the agreement covers multiple cancers, it will initially focus on breast cancer, with University Hospitals providing AccuStem with breast cancer tissue samples coupled with clinical outcomes.

The project's initial goal is to demonstrate clinical utility of StemPrintER beyond that of identifying recurrence risk.

The collaborators plan to present data from this joint effort at scientific conferences and to publish their findings in peer-reviewed journals. Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed.

StemPrintER estimates risk of early and late recurrence in luminal, ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer via gene signature analysis.

AccuStem Sciences was spun off from Tiziana Life Sciences in 2020.