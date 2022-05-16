Logo

Abbott Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Point-of-Care COVID-19 Test

May 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration earlier this month granted Emergency Use Authorization for Abbott's ID Now COVID-19 2.0 rapid point-of-care test.

The test runs on the company's ID Now system, which uses isothermal nucleic acid amplification for the qualitative detection of infectious diseases and is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in direct anterior nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens within the first seven days of symptom onset.

The test is authorized for use by labs CLIA certified to perform high-, moderate-, or waived-complexity tests, according to the FDA. It is also authorized for use at the point of care in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation.

In 2020, Abbott Park, Illinois-based Abbott received EUA from the FDA for an earlier version of the ID Now COVID-19 test.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
Point-of-Care Testing
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
emergency use authorization
Abbott
FDA
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Booster for Kids

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for 5-to-11-year olds, the Washington Post reports.

Novavax Anticipates Authorization

Novavax expects to receive US Food and Drug Administration authorization for vaccine soon, according to CNBC.

Some Old Microbes Indeed

Vice reports that researchers may have uncovered 830-million-year-old microbes.

PNAS Papers on Meiotic Crossover, RNA Targeting, SNAT7 mTORC1 Regulation

In PNAS this week: meiotic crossover formation in C. elegans, approach to identify small molecules affecting RNA activity, and more.