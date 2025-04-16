Abbott Diagnostics Q1 Revenues Down 7 Percent, Total Revenues up 4 Percent

NEW YORK — Abbott on Wednesday announced that its Q1 2025 Diagnostics revenues declined 7 percent year over year, while its total revenues grew 4 percent.

For the three months ended March 31, Abbott reported overall Q1 revenues of $10.36 billion, up 4 percent on a reported basis from $9.96 billion in Q1 2024 and just missing analysts' average estimate of $10.42 billion.

On an organic basis excluding COVID-19 testing, revenues rose 8 percent year over year, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based firm said in a statement.

The firm reported its Diagnostics segment revenues fell 7 percent to $2.05 billion from $2.21 billion a year ago. Within Diagnostics, core laboratory revenues were down 2 percent year over year to $1.18 billion from $1.21 billion. Meanwhile, its molecular diagnostics revenues fell 6 percent to $122 million from $129 million in Q1 2024. Point-of-care revenues were up 2 percent to $142 million from $139 million, and rapid diagnostic revenues fell 17 percent to $613 million from $741 million.

COVID-19 testing sales were $84 million for the quarter, down from $204 million in Q1 2024.

Diagnostic sales were impacted by the continued decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales and the volume-based procurement programs in China, Abbott said, adding VBP particularly impacted global core laboratory diagnostics.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, Abbott's Diagnostics segment posted year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 1 percent. Organically, core laboratory revenues increased 1 percent year over year, molecular diagnostics revenues fell 4 percent, point-of-care revenues increased 3 percent, and rapid diagnostics revenues fell 16 percent.

Among its other business segments, Abbott's Q1 Nutrition revenues rose 4 percent to $2.15 billion from $2.07 billion; Established Pharmaceuticals revenues increased 3 percent to $1.26 billion from $1.23 billion; and Medical Devices revenues rose 10 percent to $4.90 billion from $4.45 billion.

Abbott reported net earnings of $1.33 billion, or $.76 per share, in Q1 compared to $1.23 billion, or $.70 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.09, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.07.

Abbott maintained its prior full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of between $5.05 and $5.25. Q2 2025 adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.23 and $1.27.

The firm also maintained its full-year 2025 organic sales growth guidance range to between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent.

In Wednesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Abbott were up 5 percent to $132.40.