Abacus Diagnostica Gets CE Mark for Viral Meningitis, Encephalitis Test Kit

NEW YORK — Finnish diagnostics firm Abacus Diagnostica said on Wednesday that it has received CE marking for its GenomEra PCR-based test kit for the detection of the viruses that cause viral meningitis, encephalitis, and herpes.

The GenomEra HSV-1/2, VZV + EV Assay Kit is designed to identify herpes simplex 1 and 2 viruses, varicella-zoster virus, or enteroviruses in cerebrospinal fluid samples, as well as herpes virus-1 and -2 in skin lesion swab samples. The automated kit consists of test chips and the GenomEra CDX instrument, and provides results within 70 minutes, according to Abacus.

Earlier this year, Abacus — which recently merged with Kaivogen and Labrox to form parent company Uniogen — received the CE mark for its GenomEra COVID-19 test.