Logo

Nutromics Raises $14M in Pre-Series A Funding Round

Sep 08, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Australian health technology startup Nutromics said on Thursday that it has raised $14 million in its pre-Series A funding round, bringing the company's money raised to date to over $20 million.

Investors in this round included Dexcom Ventures, VU Venture Partners, and Artesian Investments, Nutromics said, and the funding will support the expansion of clinical studies, R&D team, and investment across both its Australian and US hubs.

Established in 2017, Nutromics, now with offices in Brunswick, Victoria, and San Diego, is using an electrochemical DNA aptamer-based sensor technology licensed from the University of California, Santa Barbara to develop a noninvasive, continuous molecular monitoring medical device that it initially hopes to enable applications such as antibiotic monitoring. Earlier this year, it appointed former Abbott Laboratories Senior Medical Director Agim Beshiri as its inaugural chief medical officer.

The company said it "plans to raise significantly more funding in 2023 following in vivo clinical studies."

Filed under

Microarrays & Multiplexing
Business News
financing
Asia/Oceania
biosensors
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Data Analytics Could Enable Early SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection, Study Says

Better data analytics could have spotted the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 much earlier, a new JAMA Network Open paper finds.

Yak Genomes Give Insights into High Altitude Adaptations

Researchers used nanopore sequencing and Hi-C data to generate chromosome-level genomes for both wild and domestic yaks, which they report in Nature Communications.

Study Uncovers Genetic Modulator of Aggression in Fruit Flies

Lacking the neuronal transcription regulator nervy increases fruit fly aggression, a new Science Advances study finds.

Intellectual Disability Diagnoses Possible With First-Line Genome Sequencing, Study Suggests

Researchers in Genetics in Medicine say first-line genome sequencing led to a higher diagnostic yield, early diagnoses, and lower cost.