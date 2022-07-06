Logo

RetinalGenix Technologies Acquires DNA/GPS

Jul 06, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – RetinaGenix Technologies announced on Wednesday that it acquired pharmacogenomics company DNA/GPS.

The acquisition gives Petaluma, California-based RetinalGenix the rights to DNA/GPS' platform technology, which allows healthcare workers to monitor and screen patients from their homes via retinal imaging and genetic mapping, as well as to diagnose systemic disorders such as heart disease, Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's, among others.

Retinal changes can provide early evidence of disease, enabling providers to observe correlations between retinal damage and heart problems, high blood pressure, and kidney damage.

"We believe this platform to be a breakthrough in advanced retinal imaging and genetic mapping that could become a new standard for the diagnosis of systemic disease and could replace expensive and time-consuming procedures such as CT, MRI, and PET at a much lower cost," said RetinalGeniX CEO Jerry Katzman.

As part of the acquisition, RetinalGenix has also added DNA/GPS founder Larry Perich to its advisory board.

