Logo

Zymo Research, Opentrons Labworks Partner to Automate Cell-Free DNA Isolation Chemistry

Jul 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Zymo Research said Monday that it has partnered with Opentrons Labworks to develop and market an automated workflow for cell-free DNA isolation and library preparation.

Zymo said that the combination of its chemistries with the automation capabilities of the Opentrons' Flex platform allows for superior cfDNA yields and reduced processing time compared to current, commonly used extraction methods.

According to the company, its MagicBead cfDNA Isolation Kit features a magnetic bead surface chemistry that eliminates the need for the bead drying step common in similar procedures. The planned automated workflow will also include the ZymoSeq cell-free bisulfite sequencing library prep kit, which can prepare methyl-seq libraries from as little as 5 ng of cell-free DNA.

Previous collaborations between the two firms have included the automation of other Zymo Research chemistries including ZymoBiomics, Quick-DNA, and Direct-Zol on Opentrons' personal pipetting robot, the OT-2.

Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Filed under

Liquid Biopsy
Business News
Zymo Research
cell-free DNA
methylation
library prep
North America
DNA extraction
Sample Preparation
Breaking News
The Scan

Role of Genetic Drift Among Ryukyu Islanders Populations in Japan

The researchers write in the Journal of Human Genetics that the genetic cline observed is likely due to drift than to differences in gene flow.

Probabilistic Approach Improves PGS Accuracy by Accounting for Genotyping Errors

The approach, described in the American Journal of Human Genetics, improved classification accuracy by 6 percent.

Specificity, Accuracy of Multi-Cancer Detection Test in Symptomatic Individuals Assessed

Researchers from Grail and elsewhere present findings from part of the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas study in JCO Precision Oncology.

Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.