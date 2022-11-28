Logo

SeekIn Receives CE-IVD Mark for Cancer Recurrence Monitoring Test

Nov 28, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Liquid biopsy firm SeekIn said Monday that it has received a CE mark for its cancer recurrence monitoring test, SeekInCure, and is preparing to launch assay kits in the European Union and other countries that recognize the designation.

The Shenzhen, China-based firm has brought several other assays through this approval process over the last year, including SeekInClarity, a cancer treatment response monitoring test, and SeekInCare, a pan-cancer early detection kit.

SeekInCure is unlike many of the minimal residual disease assays on the market in the US. Instead of using upfront tumor tissue sequencing to design patient-specific mutation panels, the company uses a universal, artificial intelligence-derived algorithm that incorporates genomic, epigenomic, and proteomic signals.

"We have conducted a prospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of SeekInCure to detect MRD in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and this study has confirmed the excellent performance of SeekInCure in the detection of MRD and the prognostic value of MRD in HCC patients," SeekIn Founder and CEO Mao Mao said in a statement.

