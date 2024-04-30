PlaqueTec Raises $8M in Private Financing

NEW YORK — PlaqueTec, a UK-based developer of biomarkers for the precision treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD), said on Tuesday that it has raised $8 million in private equity financing.

The funding was provided by individual investor and British politician Jonathan Moynihan, the Future Fund, and undisclosed existing investors.

PlaqueTec said it will use the money to fund an ongoing trial, called BioPattern, in which the company's Liquid Biopsy System is used to collect blood samples from CAD patients for analysis using a multiomic approach and plaque imaging.

PlaqueTec, which received approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the study last year, hopes the trial will help validate the biopsy system and further build out Biocarta, a bioinformatics platform designed to identify in vivo biomarkers that can group CAD patients into endotypes with defined signatures of the disease to enable personalized treatment.