Logo

Naveris Nabs $33.4M Series A Round Expansion to Further Commercialize Virus-Related Cancer Tests

Sep 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Cancer detection startup Naveris said Monday it has secured a $33.4 million expansion of its Series A financing round to reach a total investment in the firm of $51 million that will be used to commercialize and advance its early, viral-driven cancer detection tests.

The round was led by Gurnet Point Capital along with TechU Ventures and BrightEdge, which is the venture capital arm of the American Cancer Society. Gurnet Point Capital also led a $17 million Series A financing round that closed in 2020.

The Natick, Massachusetts-based molecular diagnostics firm said it plans to use the money to advance commercialization of its NavDx blood test for the early detection of cancers caused by human papillomavirus infections as well as generate clinical data on tests for other cancer types and indications. Researchers at the University of North Carolina developed the technology behind Naveris' liquid biopsy tests, which quantify fragments of tumor-specific DNA circulating in blood and can help identify the presence of HPV-related head and neck cancers.

The NavDx assay is offered through Naveris' CLIA laboratory to cancer centers and academic medical centers.

Filed under

Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
North America
private financing
HPV
head and neck cancer
nasopharyngeal cancer
digital PCR
Breaking News
The Scan

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Using data from nearly 400 donor individuals, researchers looked at diabetes-associated variants influencing gene splicing or gene expression in Genome Biology.

Team Shares 'Functionally Informed' Rare Variant Association Strategy

Researchers in PLOS Genetics outline a strategy for finding rare variant associations in genomic regions using functional clues, an approach they applied to venous thromboembolism risk.

Lung Cancer Survival, Recurrence After Surgery Informed by Gene Expression Patterns

Researchers found prognostic gene expression profiles by retrospectively analyzing gene expression profiles in non-small cell lung cancer tumor and normal lung samples in JCO Precision Oncology.

Stanford Team Reports In Vitro Development of Complex Gut Microbiome

The researchers developed an in vitro model of the human gut microbiome, which they present in Cell.