Lucence Taps Omnigen to Distribute Liquid Biopsy Tests in Turkey

Oct 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Precision oncology firm Lucence said Tuesday that it has entered a new partnership with laboratory diagnostics distributor Omnigen Medical Products to expand access to its liquid biopsy tests for cancer patients in Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, Omnigen will market tests, including Lucence's LiquidHallmark next-generation sequencing assay, to Turkish hospitals and clinicians as part of its existing business as a distributor of genetic testing and molecular and pathological equipment.

According to Lucence — which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in Singapore and China — tests will be performed in its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratories.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company highlighted that LiquidHallmark has been extensively validated in breast and colorectal cancers, which are the most common malignancies in the region.

