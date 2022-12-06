Logo

Bluestar Genomics to Study Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Test in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Dec 06, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bluestar Genomics said on Tuesday that it has launched a large prospective trial evaluating its epigenomic early cancer detection test to identify pancreatic cancer in people with type 2 diabetes, who are considered high-risk for this type of cancer.

The trial, dubbed New Onset Diabetes Management for Earlier Detection (NODMED), will enroll roughly 6,500 patients over age 50 with recently diagnosed type 2 diabetes, a condition that Bluestar says makes people almost eight times more likely to develop pancreatic cancer. The participants will undergo blood-based testing with Bluestar's epigenomic test, which is designed to measure 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) in cell-free DNA.

San Diego-based Bluestar will collaborate with Thermo Fisher Scientific on the multisite trial, which aims to assess the liquid biopsy test's specificity and positive and negative predictive values as primary endpoints.

"We want to expand our base of clinical evidence to include even larger and more diverse pools of patient samples to further solidify our 5hmC-based approach for early cancer detection that can also be utilized for many other high mortality cancers," Samuel Levy, Bluestar Genomics' CSO, said in a statement.

In June, the company shared results from a performance evaluation showing that its test had 55 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity in a cohort of 1,433 newly diagnosed diabetes patients.

Filed under

Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
pancreatic cancer
early detection
clinical trial
Epigenomics
North America
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Molecular Diagnostics
Breaking News
The Scan

Quality Improvement Study Compares Molecular Tumor Boards, Central Consensus Recommendations

With 50 simulated cancer cases, researchers in JAMA Network Open compared molecular tumor board recommendations with central consensus plans at a dozen centers in Japan.

Lupus Heterogeneity Highlighted With Single-Cell Transcriptomes

Using single-cell RNA sequencing, researchers in Nature Communications tracked down immune and non-immune cell differences between discoid lupus erythematosus and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Rare Disease Clues Gleaned From Mobile Element Insertions in Exome Sequences

With an approach called MELT, researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics uncovered mobile element insertions in exomes from 3,232 individuals with or without developmental or neurological abnormalities.

Team Tracks Down Potential Blood Plasma Markers Linked to Heart Failure in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Researchers in BMC Genomics found 10 differentially expressed proteins or metabolites that marked atrial fibrillation with heart failure cases.