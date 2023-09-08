Logo

Biological Dynamics Partners With Pancreatic Cancer Consortium On Early Detection Study

Sep 08, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Biological Dynamics said this week that it has partnered with the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection (PRECEDE) Consortium for a validation study of its ExoVita pancreas assay, an exosome-derived blood-based test utilizing the firm's Verita platform.

The company received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021. In early data presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, investigators from the company reported that they were able to discriminate between cancers and healthy control samples with a sensitivity of 71.2 percent and 99 percent specificity.

The current study, ExoLuminate, was initiated in late 2022 and aims to recruit a minimum of 1,000 US adults over two years with one year of follow-up for data collection. In its press release, Biological Dynamics cited a total enrollment goal of approximately 5,000 patients.

Pancreatic cancer usually shows little or no symptoms until it has advanced and spread. As a result, it is often diagnosed in stages III or IV, leaving patients and clinicians with limited treatment options and lowering chances of survival.

"In order to go from a 12.5 percent survival rate to a 50 percent survival rate … the answer will lie in significantly improving surveillance and accelerating detection of pancreatic cancer at stages I or II with a blood-based assay," Biological Dynamics Medical Director and study Principal Investigator Harmeet Dhani said in a statement.

Filed under

Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Business News
exosomes/extracellular vesicles
Biological Dynamics
pancreatic cancer
North America
early detection
Genomics: Clinical Implementation
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.