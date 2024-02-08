Zetta Genomics Raises £1.8M in Additional Seed Funding

NEW YORK — UK-based data technology firm Zetta Genomics said Thursday that it has raised £1.8 million ($2.3 million) in a follow-on seed financing round.

Participating investors included Nina Capital, Apex Ventures, and Cambridge Enterprise, as well as new investor We Venture Capital, part of Spanish diagnostics developer Werfen. Zetta previously raised £1.9 million in 2023 and £2.5 million in 2022.

Zetta, a spinout of the University of Cambridge, is commercializing a platform called XetaBase for the storage, management, and interrogation of large-scale genotypic and clinical data for precision medicine applications.

The company said the latest cash infusion will help it grow and refine the XetaBase platform, as well as continue its international expansion with a focus on the UK, US, and Spanish markets. Zetta is also planning a Series A financing round for later this year.