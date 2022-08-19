SpIntellx, ICura Strike Precision Cancer Medicine Partnership

NEW YORK — Computational pathology firm SpIntellx has partnered with contract research organization ICura to offer new spatial analytics products for precision cancer treatment, the companies said on Thursday.

The alliance combines SpIntellx's software-as-a-service offerings for precision pathology with ICura's technical expertise in multiplex assay development and omics data analysis to develop products combining genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, and clinical data to explore spatial heterogeneity in the tumor microenvironment.

"Together with ICura, we will be able to improve prediction accuracies and drive personalized therapeutic options for selecting optimal therapeutics based on insights into spatial tumor biology of individual patients and their potential outcomes," SpIntellx CEO Dusty Majumdar said in a statement.

Additional terms of the deal between the Pennsylvania-based companies were not disclosed.