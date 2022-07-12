Logo

Saphetor, PTC Therapeutics Partner to Accelerate Awareness of Rare Disease Clinical Programs

Jul 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swiss precision medicine company Saphetor announced on Tuesday that it has forged a partnership with US pharmaceutical company PTC Therapeutics to support awareness of clinical programs in rare diseases.

Under the partnership, Saphetor said it will leverage its VarSome genome interpretation platform, which brings together a global network of clinical and research genetic laboratories, to accelerate research collaboration.

By facilitating the communication among labs, pharmaceutical partners, and healthcare professionals, Saphetor said this collaboration aims to accelerate rare disease communities' awareness of relevant clinical programs that pertain to their genes and genetic variants of interest.

"We look forward to leveraging Saphetor's innovative approach to bring together the global genomics community to build awareness in our rare disease programs," PTC Therapeutics Genetic and Diagnostic Lead Ludovic Baillon said in a statement.

