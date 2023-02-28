Logo

Pfizer Partners With Tempus to Advance Oncology Drug Development

Feb 28, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Tempus said on Tuesday that it is collaborating with Pfizer to use Tempus' artificial intelligence platform to advance cancer drug discovery and development.

Under the multiyear strategic collaboration, Pfizer will have access to Tempus' AI-based platform and multimodal data library, along with its companion diagnostic development capabilities and clinical trial matching program. Financial and other details about the collaboration were not disclosed.

"This is the third strategic collaboration Tempus has established with a global pharmaceutical leader in the last year, as we believe that combining our technological capabilities with pharma's deep R&D expertise will get us much closer in realizing the full potential of precision medicine," Tempus CEO Eric Lefkofsky said in a statement.

The Pfizer agreement comes less than a week after Tempus announced a partnership with Actuate Therapeutics to discover biomarkers of response to a cancer drug.

Last year, Tempus also partnered with GSK to advance oncology drug development, building on a previous collaboration with the pharma company to support clinical trial enrollment for a Phase II study of GSK's PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib). The firm also has ongoing partnerships with AstraZeneca focused on biomarker discovery and with Eli Lilly to increase access to genomic testing.

