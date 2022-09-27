OmicaBio, GenobankIo Partner on Tokenized Consent Protocol for Sequencing Study

NEW YORK — OmicaBio, a population genomics startup focused on diversity genomic research in Latin America, said on Tuesday that it has partnered with anonymous DNA test kit provider GenobankIo on the development of a tokenized consent protocol.

According to OmicaBio, it will use GenobankIo's web3 data-management technology to roll out the protocol as part of an effort to sequence 10,000 whole genomes from rare disease patients throughout Mexico and Central America.

Mexico City-based OmicaBio said it has also made an undisclosed investment in GenobankIo as part of the arrangement. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"The aim of this collaboration is to offer research participants unprecedented transparency and traceability over the use of their genomic and clinical data," GenobankIo Founder and CEO Daniel Uribe said in a statement.