Nucleai to Integrate Predictive Biomarker Tech Into Proscia Digital Pathology Platform

NEW YORK — Spatial omics informatics company Nucleai has struck a deal to integrate its predictive biomarker technologies into Proscia's cloud-based Concentriq digital pathology platform, the partners said on Tuesday.

Nucleai's technologies use artificial intelligence to analyze and interpret cellular interactions in patient biopsies to identify predictive biomarkers that can be used in clinical trial recruitment, companion diagnostics, and drug development.

Proscia's Concentriq platform includes tools for image viewing and analysis, data sharing and management, and workflow management from discovery to diagnosis, according to the firm.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Software-based approaches, made possible by the proliferation of pathology imaging and AI capabilities, offer a radical new option for bringing … treatments to patients," Proscia CEO David West said in a statement. "By expanding our AI pipeline with Nucleai's solutions, we will elevate the role of the diagnostic laboratory in precision medicine to benefit drug developers, pathologists, and patients alike."

In April, Chicago-based Nucleai — which recently raised $14 million in private financing — inked an agreement to develop digital pathology tools for clinical trials and diagnostics with GoPath Diagnostics.

Around that same time, Philadelphia-based Proscia raised $9 million in Series C funding.