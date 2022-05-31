Nalagenetics Gets CE Mark for PGx Software Module

NEW YORK — Singapore-based genetic testing software firm Nalagenetics said on Tuesday that it has received the CE mark for a reporting module for its flagship Clinical Decision Support (CDS) pharmacogenomics portal.

The module, called Nala CDS Module – PGx Core, is companion software for the company's research-use-only qPCR Nala PGx Core genotyping kit. The kit reads 20 variants within four genes — CYP2D6, CYP2C9, CYP2C19, and SLCO1B1 — and the software can generate over 170 drug-gene reports, Nalagenetics said.

"We are very excited about this milestone to build credibility in the European and home market in Southeast Asia," Nalagenetics CEO Levana Sani said in a statement. "With pharmacogenomics testing becoming more and more ubiquitous around the world, it requires standardized and robust tools to support the rapid increase of adoption."

In March, Nalagenetics closed a $12.6 million Series A financing round. About a month later, the firm partnered with MGI Tech to codevelop a low-coverage whole-genome sequencing workflow for risk prediction and pharmacogenomics.