Logo

Nalagenetics Gets CE Mark for PGx Software Module

May 31, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Singapore-based genetic testing software firm Nalagenetics said on Tuesday that it has received the CE mark for a reporting module for its flagship Clinical Decision Support (CDS) pharmacogenomics portal.

The module, called Nala CDS Module – PGx Core, is companion software for the company's research-use-only qPCR Nala PGx Core genotyping kit. The kit reads 20 variants within four genes — CYP2D6, CYP2C9, CYP2C19, and SLCO1B1 — and the software can generate over 170 drug-gene reports, Nalagenetics said.

"We are very excited about this milestone to build credibility in the European and home market in Southeast Asia," Nalagenetics CEO Levana Sani said in a statement. "With pharmacogenomics testing becoming more and more ubiquitous around the world, it requires standardized and robust tools to support the rapid increase of adoption."

In March, Nalagenetics closed a $12.6 million Series A financing round. About a month later, the firm partnered with MGI Tech to codevelop a low-coverage whole-genome sequencing workflow for risk prediction and pharmacogenomics.

Filed under

Informatics
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
CE mark
pharmacogenomics
genetic testing
Europe
Asia/Oceania
Breaking News
The Scan

Prize for Neuroscience

This year's Kavli Prize in Neuroscience goes to four researchers for uncovering genes involved in a number of brain disorders.

Genome Biology Papers on Cross-Cancer Transcriptome, Single-Cell CRC Analysis, Methylome Sequencing

In Genome Biology this week: cross-cancer transcriptome signatures, colorectal cancer expression patterns, and more.

UK Life Science Agreement With Sweden

The Financial Times reports the UK has signed an agreement to bolster the scientific ties between it and Sweden.

Monkeypox Testing Network Expansion Considered

Public health officials in the US are contemplating expanding the testing network for monkeypox.