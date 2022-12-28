Mission Bio, Abiosciences to Develop Analytics For Studying Hematologic Cancers

NEW YORK – Mission Bio and Abiosciences are working together to create bioinformatics tools for researchers studying hematologic cancers in China, the companies announced Wednesday.

The companies, which are both based in South San Francisco, California, will codevelop tools to pinpoint new disease signatures and address drug resistance, starting with tools to improve single-cell analytics for hematologic cancers. The technologies will be used for patient stratification in clinical trials and potentially as companion diagnostics.

Abiosciences, a biotechnology company focused on discovering disease biomarkers and drug targets, will apply its artificial intelligence, big data, and single-cell genomics experience to create an analytical algorithm that provides insights into disease progression and development of resistance, with subject matter and research and development support from Mission Bio. Mission Bio, a life sciences company that develops tools to measure and predict response to new therapies, will also apply its Tapestri platform, a single-cell multiomics platform that researchers use to analyze DNA and proteins from patient samples.

"Abiosciences has been committed to applying our single-cell research platform and our big data/AI bioinformatics platform to unravel the complex heterogeneity underlying major diseases, such as cancer," said Tao Hong, cofounder and chief operating officer of Abiosciences, in a statement. "Through the numerous algorithms and AI platforms exclusively developed by the company, we can more flexibly and effectively process the huge amount of data generated by single-cell sequencing, find more valuable clinical therapeutic biomarkers, and help … translate the technology for clinical use."

"We look forward to integrating our strength in single-cell multiomics with Abiosciences' complementary strengths in AI to advance analytical bioinformatics and discover new biomarkers with potential clinical utility," added Yan Zhang, CEO of Mission Bio, in a statement.