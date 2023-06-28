Microbiome Firm Intus Bio Acquires Bioinformatics Company Pattern Genomics

NEW YORK — Microbiome research firm Intus Biosciences said on Wednesday that it has acquired Pattern Genomics, a developer of genome analysis software.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed. It was supported by Connecticut Innovations, an investor in both companies.

Farmington, Connecticut-based Intus Bio has developed a platform, dubbed Titan-1, that combines unspecified patented assays and proprietary analysis tools to generate high-resolution, strain-level bacterial microbiome data for clinical and environmental applications. Intus Bio said the acquisition of Groton, Connecticut-based Pattern Genomics will provide it with additional machine learning tools for biomarker discovery and patient stratification across large datasets and populations.

The two companies, which have previously collaborated, will together have "an unmatched ability to produce and analyze high-resolution bacterial data at scale, creating incredible opportunities across every aspect of healthcare," Intus Bio CEO Paul Denslow said in a statement.