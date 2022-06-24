Logo

McKesson to Acquire HCA's Personalized Medicine Software Unit

Jun 24, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — McKesson has signed an agreement to acquire personalized medicine software developer Genospace from Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

Genospace's platform aggregates genomic and other biomedical data to help match and recruit patients for clinical trials and to guide clinical decision making. The Boston-based company was acquired by HCA's Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute in early 2017.

Irving, Texas-based McKesson said that Genospace will help its provider partners more efficiently identify the most appropriate therapies or clinical trials for their patients. It will also provide oncology data and analytics support for McKesson's planned cancer research joint venture with HCA.

The acquisition is part of a larger deal that involves the formation of a joint venture combining McKesson's US Oncology Research with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, the research arm of Sarah Cannon.

Financial terms of the JV formation and acquisition of Genospace were not disclosed.

Filed under

Informatics
Business News
mergers & acquisitions
GenoSpace
McKesson
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Tens of Millions Saved

The Associated Press writes that vaccines against COVID-19 saved an estimated 20 million lives in their first year.

Supersized Bacterium

NPR reports that researchers have found and characterized a bacterium that is visible to the naked eye.

Also Subvariants

Moderna says its bivalent SARS-CoV-2 vaccine leads to a strong immune response against Omicron subvariants, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Science Papers Present Gene-Edited Mouse Models of Liver Cancer, Hürthle Cell Carcinoma Analysis

In Science this week: a collection of mouse models of primary liver cancer, and more.