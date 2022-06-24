McKesson to Acquire HCA's Personalized Medicine Software Unit

NEW YORK — McKesson has signed an agreement to acquire personalized medicine software developer Genospace from Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

Genospace's platform aggregates genomic and other biomedical data to help match and recruit patients for clinical trials and to guide clinical decision making. The Boston-based company was acquired by HCA's Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute in early 2017.

Irving, Texas-based McKesson said that Genospace will help its provider partners more efficiently identify the most appropriate therapies or clinical trials for their patients. It will also provide oncology data and analytics support for McKesson's planned cancer research joint venture with HCA.

The acquisition is part of a larger deal that involves the formation of a joint venture combining McKesson's US Oncology Research with the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, the research arm of Sarah Cannon.

Financial terms of the JV formation and acquisition of Genospace were not disclosed.