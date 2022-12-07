Logo

Invitae, OptraHealth Resolve Chatbot Patent Dispute

Dec 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – OptraHealth and Invitae forged an agreement to resolve a patent dispute related to a chatbot technology that automates the return of genetic test results to patients.

OptraHealth had previously sued Invitae for patent infringement, three months after Invitae sued OptraHealth for the same.

As part of the agreement, OptraHealth will license its patent to Invitae and Invitae's customers while both companies continue to offer their own respective products and services.

While the agreement fully resolves the litigation between the two companies, other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

