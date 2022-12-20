Logo

Ginkgo Bioworks Plans Biosecurity Alliance With Botswana

Dec 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Ginkgo Bioworks said on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Botswana to develop and implement new biosecurity capabilities for the African nation.

Under the terms of the MOU, Ginkgo's Concentric by Ginkgo biosecurity and public health unit will work with the Botswana Ministry of Health to equip local public health institutions with biosecurity tools and training, as well as build the data infrastructure needed for automation, data analysis, bioinformatics capabilities, and other critical genomic sequencing technologies.

The partners also intend to roll out pathogen monitoring programs at strategic nodes such as ports of entry and animal agricultural settings, Ginkgo said.

Additional terms of the MOU were not disclosed.

"Biological threats will continue to emerge, whether through travel, zoonotic spillover, or other means, and they will continue to put a strain on healthcare institutions in our country and globally," Grace Muzila, permanent secretary in Botswana's Ministry of Health, said in a statement. "As a result, we need to put in place the tools that will enable us to detect and respond to these public health threats in future."

Earlier this year, Boston-based Ginkgo inked a similar MOU with the government of Rwanda.

Filed under

Informatics
Sequencing
Infectious Disease
Applied Markets: Ag-Bio, Veterinary, Forensics, Food Safety, & Environmental Testing
Business News
Ginkgo Bioworks
Africa
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Limited Genetic, Epigenetic Overlap for Complex Traits

An analysis appearing in Nature Communications of genome-wide and epigenome-wide association data for 15 traits suggests the features found by each method may be somewhat distinct.

Researchers Tally, Rank Mendelian Disease Genes With Pipeline Approach

Researchers in npj Genomic Medicine characterize autosomal recessive and X-linked genes in Genome Aggregation Database sequences, establishing an ancestry-specific pipeline validated in other cohorts.

Inherited Retinal Disease Study Reveals Structural Variant Impacts on Risk Genes

Researchers re-analyzed genome sequences from people with retinal disease in Genetics in Medicine, incorporating optical mapping data to find 30 pathogenic structural variants in IRD risk genes.

Computational Tool Provides Pathogenic Variant Penetrance Estimates From Population Data

Researchers in Genome Medicine describe a tool for predicting autosomal dominant disease penetrance based on variant patterns in unrelated individuals with or without the condition of interest.