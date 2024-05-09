Genomenon Acquires Variant Database, Team From Jackson Laboratory

NEW YORK – Genomenon said Wednesday that it has acquired the Clinical Knowledgebase (CKB) division from Jackson Laboratory (JAX) for an undisclosed amount.

CKB is a curated somatic variant database that is used by oncology laboratories to interpret complex cancer genomic profiles. Genomenon, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, acquired the database along with 14 JAX employees and several contractors, according to a spokesperson.

"The acquisition of CKB is a significant step in Genomenon's mission to curate the entire human genome," Genomenon CEO Mike Klein said in a statement. "By integrating the CKB team's expertise in cancer genomics with our curation of the germline clinical exome, we are poised to offer unparalleled genomic intelligence solutions to the scientific and clinical community."

"Our team of dedicated scientists and software developers has shaped CKB into the most comprehensive cancer genomic database available over the last eight years," said Mitch Kennedy, executive VP of JAX and president of JAX Mice, Clinical, and Research Services (JMCRS). "We've built a vital resource that empowers researchers and clinicians to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer."

The deal adds to others Genomenon has struck over the past year. Last June, the firm acquired genome curation startup Boston Genetics, and earlier this month, the firm partnered with Pharming to improve the diagnosis of rare immunodeficiency syndrome.