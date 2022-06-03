Logo

Genome BC, Providence Health Care Ventures Launch C$1M Data Access Program

Jun 03, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Genome British Columbia said on Friday that it has committed C$1 million (US$794,110) to launch a clinical and genomic data access program in partnership with healthcare consultancy organization Providence Health Care Ventures.

The Data Access, Integration, and Analysis program aims to provide qualified researchers with access to de-identified health data using Providence Health Care Venture's Integrated Health Informatics Datalab, according to Genome BC.

"Once that clinical data is integrated with genomic research data, it will enable new discoveries that address unmet clinical needs, provide benefits to the healthcare system, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes," Genome BC CSO Federica Di Palma said in a statement.

Specific terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

Providence Health Care Ventures is affiliated with British Columbia-based health system Providence Health Care.

Earlier this year, Genome BC was awarded C$78 million from the Canadian provincial government for genomics research.

