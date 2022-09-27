Logo

GATC Health, Akon Lighting to Generate AI-Driven Genomic Insights From Over 1M Africans

Sep 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – GATC Health and clean energy company Akon Lighting on Tuesday announced a partnership to identify predisposition to diseases in people of African heritage through artificial intelligence-driven analysis of genetic and other biological data.

Using GATC's proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology platform, the collaborators plan to develop personalized healthcare solutions and obtain population health insights by gathering and analyzing genetic, biological, and other health information of at least 1 million people from across Africa.

Through these analyses, GATC hopes to uncover previously unknown genetic variations which, when combined with other biological and health data, may reveal the causes of some diseases and enable the development of potential new therapeutics to threat them.

The initiative will generate predictive reports on specific health risks at both the individual and population level, aimed at enabling healthcare providers to be more proactive with individual patients and at helping multiple African organizations understand where their resources might better impact public health.

Under the agreement, GATC will exclusively process genetic and other biological data, while Akon Lighting will provide localized implementation and operations, as well as manage relationships with frontline healthcare professionals.

"Having access to broad sets of health data is critical to uncovering health risks within communities and quickly developing needed medicines," Brandon Martin Sr., CEO and cofounder of Akon, said in a statement. "Our goal is to eventually collect as many as 5 million biological samples for GATC Health's analysis to help close healthcare gaps that exist for many Africans and to help develop new therapeutics that treat these diverse communities."

Since its founding in 2020, GATC Health has leveraged its platform to forge several research partnerships, such as a biomarker discovery collaboration begun last year with Liquid Biosciences.

The firm has been expanding its offerings, which currently include predictive tests for general health and wellness, cardiac health, depression treatment, and viral immunity, among others. Tests for diabetes, PTSD, and some cancers are forthcoming.

Filed under

Informatics
Genetic Research
collaboration
Africa
personalized medicine
North America
population genetics
Genetic Research
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Sorghum Genetic Loci Influencing Composition, Function of Human Gut Microbes

Focusing on microbes found in the human gut microbiome, researchers in Nature Communications identified 10 sorghum loci that appear to influence the microbial taxa or microbial metabolite features.

Treatment Costs May Not Coincide With R&D Investment, Study Suggests

Researchers in JAMA Network Open did not find an association between ultimate treatment costs and investments in a drug when they analyzed available data on 60 approved drugs.

Sleep-Related Variants Show Low Penetrance in Large Population Analysis

A limited number of variants had documented sleep effects in an investigation in PLOS Genetics of 10 genes with reported sleep ties in nearly 192,000 participants in four population studies.

Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

With genetic data from two large population cohorts and summary statistics from prior genome-wide association studies, researchers came up with 27 exposure polygenic risk scores in the American Journal of Human Genetics.