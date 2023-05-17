Form Bio, Google Partner on Cloud-Based Multiomic Analysis Software

NEW YORK – Form Bio said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Google to provide access to its computational life sciences platform via Google Cloud's multiomics software suite.

Under the terms of the agreement, customers can incorporate Form Bio's platform when adopting the new artificial intelligence-powered multiomics suite. Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

"Surging interest in bioinformatics and AI is inspiring a wave of life science companies to turn to cloud-based computing," Mark Swendsen, chief revenue officer at Form Bio, said in a statement. "Through this alliance with Google Cloud, we will be able to drive automation and optimization for the industry, empower life sciences researchers to accelerate their breakthroughs, and broaden our scope and reach for the science and academic communities."

He noted that Form Bio is built on Google Cloud's advanced high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI technology.

Google's multiomics suite, announced Tuesday at the BIO-IT World Conference, streamlines and accelerates analysis and interpretation of data for personalized medicine. It also offers collaboration tools for researchers.

Spun off from Colossal Biosciences last year, Dallas-based Form Bio has raised $30 million in Series A financing to commercialize Colossal's computational biology platform for gene editing.

Last month, Form Bio joined Pacific Bioscience's PacBio compatible program.