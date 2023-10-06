Logo

Euformatics Partners With Genetrics to Bring NGS Analysis Software to Middle East Market

Oct 06, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Finnish bioinformatics company Euformatics said on Friday that it has inked a partnership with United Arab Emirates-based Genetrics to distribute its next-generation sequencing data analysis software in Middle East markets.

The partnership aims to improve the accessibility of the company's software solutions in the healthcare industry in the Middle East, specifically for patient diagnosis, Euformatics said.

As part of the collaboration, Euformatics said Genetrics will help distribute its NGS bioinformatics analysis tools, including the Genomics Hub, which encompasses the comprehensive quality control module as well as the secondary and tertiary analysis modules for variant annotation, classification, interpretation, and reporting.

"Euformatics aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East market," the company said in a statement. Through the partnership, the companies "will deepen their understanding of the local market and navigate them through unique and challenging market trends."

Filed under

Informatics
Sequencing
Business News
Next-Generation Sequencing
collaboration
Middle East
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.