Euformatics Partners With Genetrics to Bring NGS Analysis Software to Middle East Market

NEW YORK – Finnish bioinformatics company Euformatics said on Friday that it has inked a partnership with United Arab Emirates-based Genetrics to distribute its next-generation sequencing data analysis software in Middle East markets.

The partnership aims to improve the accessibility of the company's software solutions in the healthcare industry in the Middle East, specifically for patient diagnosis, Euformatics said.

As part of the collaboration, Euformatics said Genetrics will help distribute its NGS bioinformatics analysis tools, including the Genomics Hub, which encompasses the comprehensive quality control module as well as the secondary and tertiary analysis modules for variant annotation, classification, interpretation, and reporting.

"Euformatics aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East market," the company said in a statement. Through the partnership, the companies "will deepen their understanding of the local market and navigate them through unique and challenging market trends."