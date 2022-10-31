Logo

Eagle Genomics Raises $20M in Private Funding Round

Oct 31, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Eagle Genomics said on Monday that it has raised $20 million in the first close of a private funding round, which the company will use to continue development of its microbiome data analysis platform and expand its commercial footprint.

The financing round, which remains open to enable additional investments of up to $10 million, is being led by Abrdn with participation from existing investors Environmental Technologies Fund and a consortium headed by Granpool Innovative Investments.

Eagle said the money will be used to further advance its e[datascientist] software platform, which analyzes genomic and microbiome data at scale for assessing the viability, efficacy, and safety of products. The UK-based company said it will also use the funds to continue expanding into international markets.

Earlier this year, Eagle formed a collaboration with the Quadram Institute around microbiome data research.

Filed under

Informatics
Business News
private financing
microbiome
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Earlier PGx Reports, Psychiatric Treatment Setting Linked to Speedy Symptom Decline in Depression Patients

Patients receiving PGx reports after four weeks or in a psychiatric setting had speedier symptom decreases than those receiving reports later or in a primary care setting.

Critical Illness Contributors Found in Pediatric Exomes

Researchers report an overrepresentation of rare loss-of-function variants in exome-sequenced children with critical illness tested through a pediatric intensive care unit.

Lung Cancer Recurrence Markers Proposed From Lung Microbiome, Blood Expression Analyses

Researchers note lung microbe profiles and blood gene expression patterns can provide clues to recurrence-free survival after surgery in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Antiviral Effects of Ancient Infections Observed in Human Genome

Ancient retroviral infections found in the human genome could provide protection against modern viral infections, a new Science study says.