Centogene Strikes Deals With Premier Research, Denali Therapeutics for Clinical Trials

NEW YORK — Centogene said on Monday that it has partnered with clinical research organization Premier Research to offer rare disease clinical trial support services to pharmaceutical partners.

Separately, Centogene said that it has extended an alliance with Denali Therapeutics focused on recruiting Parkinson's disease patients for clinicals studies.

The first deal will join Morrisville, North Carolina-based Premier's rare disease product development capabilities with Centogene's biodatabank, a repository of specimens and data from rare and neurodegenerative disease patients, to help pharma clients identify, stratify, recruit, and enroll patients in rare disease studies. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"In partnering with Premier Research, our first strategic CRO partner, we are extending our strategy and expanding our commercialization opportunities to provide pharma partners with yet another model to work with us," Centogene CEO Kim Stratton said in a statement.

Under the second agreement, Centogene and Denali will expand the number of countries from which they will recruit patients for a clinical study characterizing the genetics of Parkinson's disease. Denali is developing treatments for Parkinson's disease that target LRRK2, a gene that is commonly mutated in the familial form of the condition.

Centogene first began working with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Denali on the program in late 2018. Since then, over 12,500 participants have been recruited and genetically tested. Under the expanded collaboration, the companies aim to recruit additional participants at 48 sites across 10 countries including Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and the US. Other terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

"This partnership with Centogene has played a key role in our global efforts to identify [Parkinson's disease] patients with genetic variations in the LRRK2 gene," Carole Ho, chief medical officer at Denali, said in a statement.

Last month, Rostock, Germany-based Centogene reported a 22 percent increase in second quarter 2022 revenues amid growth in its diagnostics and pharma units.