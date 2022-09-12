Logo

Broad Institute, Datavant Strike Health Data Alliance

Sep 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The Broad Institute and Datavant said on Monday that they have partnered to build out a system that combines clinical and genomic patient data across rare and common diseases with unmet medical need.

Under the alliance, Broad will collect a patient's consent for sequencing their genome through a direct-to-patient platform that allows scientists to recruit participants for research studies. San Francisco-based Datavant will then use its network of thousands of clinics, hospitals, and third-party partners to receive complete medical records for these patients.

The clinical and genomic data will be integrated to help researchers identify disease-causing genes and subtypes of established diseases, as well as to discover, characterize, and define new rare diseases.

Broad will also use Datavant's heath data connectivity platform to de-identify and connect patient registries to more than 500 data partners including those with additional labs, insurance claims, mortality data, and social determinants of health.

Additional terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

"Combining the power of whole-genome sequencing with patients' complete medical records will join the richness of genetic data with the depth of a patient's entire clinical history," Clare Bernard, head of the data sciences platform at Broad, said in a statement. "This collaboration will help us accelerate our mission of advancing the understanding of disease by scaling the availability of clinico-genomic datasets, which has been historically fraught with hurdles."

