BC Platforms Raises $20M in Private Financing

NEW YORK — Swiss bioinformatics firm BC Platforms said on Tuesday that it has raised $20 million through a private financing round.

The round was led by new investor Jolt Capital.

BC Platforms said that it will use the funding to expand the data the company offers its customers, particularly clinically useful real-world data from European and Asian countries, and that it aims to provide its users with over 100 million accessible subjects by 2026.

The money will also be used to improve BC Platforms' technologies around data privacy, data harmonization, and machine learning, as well as grow R&D and sales and marketing operations.

"This significant investment provides a powerful boost on our mission to becoming Europe's leading data provider, focused on high quality [real-world data] from multiple countries across several continents," BC Platforms CEO Tero Silvola said in a statement. "More diverse patient data means better outcomes for patients, researchers, and society as a whole, as diagnostic and medicines are developed with the widest and fastest possible applicability. We will also be looking to build synergistic capabilities through future acquisitions."

Earlier this year, BC Platforms and partners including Euformatics and Oncompass Medicine won a contract to develop standardized next-generation sequencing workflows in oncology for a group of seven Central European hospitals.