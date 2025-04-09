Basepair to Offer Novocraft Technologies Genomic Analysis Tools

NEW YORK — Basepair on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement to incorporate Novocraft Technologies' genomic analysis tools into its cloud-based bioinformatics platform.

According to Basepair, Novocraft customers will be able to access that company's genomic analysis pipelines through the online platform on a pay-per-use basis. Previously, these pipelines were only available via local download.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"By integrating our advanced alignment and variant-calling pipelines into Basepair's platform, we are ensuring that researchers, regardless of their computational resources, have access to the most reliable genomic analysis solutions," Colin Hercus, CEO of Malaysia-based Novocraft, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Basepair struck deals to offer its bioinformatics platform in Southeast Asia in partnership with Sciencewerke and its sequencing data-analysis and -visualization platform in Australia and New Zealand with TrendBio.