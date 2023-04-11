Logo

23andMe, Morehouse School of Medicine Team Up on Sickle Cell Carrier Awareness

Apr 11, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – 23andMe, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia (SCFG) said Tuesday that they are launching an awareness program for genetic carriers of sickle cell disease.

Under the new collaboration, 23andMe will provide free Health+Ancestry DNA testing kits to students, faculty, and staff at MSM, a historically Black medical school in Atlanta. The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia will then offer counseling for those who test positive for sickle cell trait.

The partners said that the collaboration represents a step forward for genetic and genomic equity in an underserved population. 23andMe said that 1 in 13 people in the US of African descent has sickle cell trait or is a carrier for sickle cell anemia.

The US Food and Drug Administration-authorized 23andMe assay includes a sickle cell anemia carrier status report on the sickle hemoglobin (HbS) variant in the HBB gene.

"In addition to educating more people on their carrier status, genetic health risks, and potential risks for family members, we believe this collaboration can contribute to more equitable research in, and product development for, groups of non-European ancestry," Joyce Tung, VP for research at 23andMe, said in a statement.

"The collaboration between MSM, 23andMe, and the SCFG offers the potential for impact at scale," Herman Taylor, director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at MSM. "Working together, we have the opportunity to share scientific and health insights for diseases that impact those in the Black and African American community at higher rates, allowing individuals to address health risks early and prevent disease."

Filed under

Informatics
North America
collaboration
healthcare disparities
genetic testing
sickle cell anemia
23andMe
Morehouse School of Medicine
carrier screening
genetic counseling
DNA testing
Breaking News
The Scan

Metastatic Kidney Cancer Response Gauged With Digital Sequencing Approach Targeting Specific Mutations

Circulating tumor DNA offers partial response, complete response, or progression clues in immunotherapy-treated metastatic renal cell carcinoma, a JCO Precision Oncology paper finds.

Qualitative Study Explores Perceptions of NGS-Based Tuberculosis Diagnoses

Using interviews, researchers in BMJ Open attempt to untangle considerations around next-generation sequencing-based TB diagnostic adoption in a low-income and high-income country.

Phylogenetic Tool Developed for Massive Pandemic Sequence Datasets

Researchers in Nature Genetics share a phylogenetic approach called MAPLE for performing phylogenetic analyses on extraordinarily large epidemiological SARS-CoV-2 genomic datasets.

Study Finds Altered RNA Editing in Schizophrenia

Researchers in Science Advances compare brain samples from individuals with or without schizophrenia, uncovering differential editing at mitochondria-related sites.