T2 Biosystems, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Partner on Prospective Bacterial Sepsis Dx Study

Jun 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – T2 Biosystems said on Friday that it is collaborating with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to implement and evaluate the firm's T2Bacteria Panel in clinical settings.

Separately, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it is offering $8.9 million worth of shares of its common stock, supplementing an earlier stock offering. Previously, it had said it would be offering $75 million worth of shares, of which it has sold about $65 million.

As part of the collaboration with VUMC, the medical center will conduct a prospective study to assess the impact of the direct-from-blood T2Bacteria Panel, which can detect five clinically relevant bacterial pathogens, on improving antibiotic usage and clinical interventions for patients with bloodstream infections.

The collaboration "provides a unique opportunity to show the benefit of rapid, culture-independent diagnostics and further demonstrate the value of the T2Bacteria Panel in rapidly identifying causative bacterial pathogens in septic patients," John Sperzel, chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems, said in a statement.

The T2Bacteria Panel, which relies on the company's T2MR magnetic resonance technology and provides results in three to five hours, obtained the CE mark in 2017 and FDA clearance in 2018.

