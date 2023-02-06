Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Round

NEW YORK – Simple HealthKit said on Monday that it has raised $8 million in a Series A financing round.

The Fremont, California-based firm said Initialized Capital led the round, with help from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital, and Quest Venture Partners. The new cash brings the company's total funding to $12 million to date.

Simple HealthKit sells two PCR tests on its website: the nasal swab-based Common Respiratory Wellness Test to identify infections with influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial viruses, and the urine sample-based Sexual Wellness Test for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis infections. The firm's portfolio also includes tests for diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Simple HealthKit said it sells the respiratory and STI kits for at-home and in-clinic use, processes samples at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratories, and returns test results within 24 hours. The firm plans to expand sales of its tests through retailers this year.

Company CEO Sheena Menezes said in a statement that the money will help the firm "invest in innovation and accelerate our efforts to reach more people faster."

The firm said it also offers telehealth and treatment services. Company board member Garry Tan, partner and founder at Initialized Capital, said in a statement that Simple HealthKit's diagnostics-as-a-service approach will have the greatest impact on underserved markets, where the cost of testing and time to results can determine whether people seek treatment.